vernment, but I believe Trump, despite his anti-Palestinian rhetoric, wants the ceasefire to remain in place. I know that many folks around this blessed world believe that Trump is nothing more than a puppet of Bibi and is under the full control of the Zionist lobby. I raised a contrarian view with Judge Nap and Ray during the Friday roundtable, i.e., t…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Son of the New American Revolution to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.