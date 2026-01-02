"Yes, the CIA is Lying About the Drone Attack on Putin"

Didn’t take the CIA too long to try to debunk Russia’s claim that Ukraine, with the assistance of NATO intelligence, launched 91 drones at the official residence of Vladimir Putin in Novgorod… A CIA report was leaked to the media. The headlines last night — 31 December — in the NY Times and the Wall Street Journal insisted that the Russians were lying. The NY Times proclaimed: Ukraine Did Not Target Putin’s Home, C.I.A. Finds. The WSJ followed suit: U.S. Finds Ukraine Didn’t Target Putin in Drone Strike.

Here is a condensed summary of the WSJ article:

U.S. national security officials, including assessments from the CIA, concluded that Ukraine did not target Russian President Vladimir Putin or his Valdai country residence in northwestern Russia’s Novgorod region during a recent drone operation. This directly contradicts Moscow’s claims that Kyiv launched 91 drones in an assassination attempt on Putin over the weekend of December 28-29, 2025. According to a U.S. official cited in the article, Ukrainian forces aimed at a military target in the same general region—one they had previously struck—but the site was not near Putin’s residence. No attack occurred on the residence itself. The Russian accusation surfaced shortly after positive U.S.-brokered peace talks between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, with Ukraine denying the claims as an attempt to derail negotiations. President Trump initially expressed anger after Putin raised the issue in a phone call but later appeared to downplay it by sharing a New York Post editorial criticizing Russia’s “bluster” as obstructing peace. Russia provided some details, including drone wreckage and flight path maps, but U.S. intelligence found no evidence supporting an intent to target Putin personally. The findings align with Ukraine’s denials and highlight tensions amid ongoing efforts to end the war.

Did you catch the Male Bovine Excrement (MBE) in the so called CIA debunking?

Ukrainian forces aimed at a military target in the same general region—one they had previously struck—but the site was not near Putin’s residence. No attack occurred on the residence itself.

How does the CIA know that the Ukrainians were aiming at a military target near the Putin residence since all of the drones were shot down? Did the Ukrainians tell their CIA handlers or was it something more sinister. Let’s start with the fact that the CIA tacitly admitted that, as the Russians claimed, 91 drones were shot down. If no drones had been launched — which the Russians already had debunked by showing the flight paths of each — then the CIA should have simply said, “No drones were launched.”

I think it is something potentially more sinister… Did the CIA know about the intended target because CIA personnel provided Ukraine with the targeting data? This may be the reason that the Russians are so furious about a drone attack that didn’t kill anyone.

Before introducing my appearances on two recent podcasts I want you to watch a short video that shows how much territory Russia has captured in 2025… Despite Western claims that Russia is creeping forward with great difficulty, the video tells a different story.

I closed out 2025 with Scott Horton, author of Provoked, and my brother from another mother, Garland Nixon: