Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

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Diana Read-Miedema's avatar
Diana Read-Miedema
2hEdited

If anyone does not have a clue (like me) what crackers and livestock are ...

1. Petrochemical Steam Crackers (Modern Maritime Trade)

In modern energy and shipping news, a cracker (or steam cracker) is a massive industrial facility that breaks down ("cracks") large hydrocarbon molecules into smaller, foundational chemicals like ethylene and propylene used to make plastics.

• Feedstocks carried by Gulf ships. Tankers and gas carriers (such as LPG and ethane carriers) transport raw feedstocks like naphtha, propane, and ethane out of the Persian Gulf and U.S. Gulf Coast.

• Global buyers. Asian and European petrochemical plants—often referred to simply as "Asian crackers" or "naphtha crackers" in trade reports—depend on these seaborne Gulf shipments to keep running.

• Gulf Coast crackers. Along the U.S. Gulf Coast, domestic crackers process abundant local ethane and export processed petrochemicals and plastics by ship worldwide

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EagleHorse5's avatar
EagleHorse5
2h

😀Big Thanks 😃

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