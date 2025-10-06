Cartoon by Nemo

Consider this a follow on to my Saturday article regarding the alleged stalemate in Ukraine. Once again, Nemo summarizes the situation nicely and succinctly. During the last two weeks, Russian missiles and drones have been methodically clobbering Ukrainian electical and power hubs, manufacturing plants and rail lines… And I am talking hundreds of attacks almost every other day.

Despite Ukrainian claims that they are shooting down 90% of the Russian missiles and drones, President Zelensky issued a plaintive call to bring a halt to the Russian attacks… I thought it was a stalemate:

Vladimir Zelensky changed tack following multiple explosions across Ukraine and called for a ceasefire on aerial attacks. “A unilateral ceasefire in the sky is quite possible,” he wrote on his Telegram channel, without explaining what that could mean. However, Strana news website described the statement as a radical shift in his policy course. Zelensky may have changed his position amid significant challenges Ukraine is facing with regard to its air defense capabilities. Politicians, experts and reporters have been actively discussing the hole in Ukraine’s aerial defense shield, the news outlet said. According to Strana, this may have major negative consequences for Ukraine ahead of the cold weather.

Andrei Maryanov is out today with a good update on the increasingly dire situation confronting Ukraine and its NATO allies. He focuses specifically on a sector of the battlefield where it appears that as many as 10,000 Ukrainian soldiers are trapped, with Russia controlling the front and the flanks and the Ukrainians’ backs literally up against a massive reservoir of water… There is no escape:

Marat Khairullin, one of the most experience Russian war correspondents, also provided an important update today:

As of right now, actions in neighboring areas, as well as strategic operations disrupting the economy and military rear of Ukraine, have prepared conditions for the elimination of the main ‘thorn’ in the Donetsk People’s Republic — the Slavyansk-Kramatorsk defense node of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.



Now, it is Seversk’s turn. Areas north of the city have been cleared, the Serebryansky forestry and strongholds on the right bank of the Seversky Donets River have been liberated. Bridgeheads are being prepared to encircle the city of Severesk and adjacent areas at various radii. By the method of ‘stretching into splits,’ assault groups of the Russian Armed Forces force the defending Ukrainian Armed Forces grouping to constantly maneuver along the front line, thus spreading their units further apart. Today, units of the “South” Group expanded the bridgehead on the left bank of the Bakhmutka River, liberated the settlement of Kuzminovka (48°47′47″N 38°04′01″E, about 30 inhabitants), and outflanked the Ukrainian Armed Forces units defending in the settlement of Zvanovka, which together with the settlement of Svyato-Pokrovskoe forms a defense node covering Seversk from the south. Likely, the beginning of Russian Armed Forces activity is directed along the Vyemka-Zvanovka line.

