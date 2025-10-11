Donald Trump and the citizens of the US are about to learn some very hard, costly lessons. If you’re going to get into a trade war with another country, you should be sure that you control or have access to all the critical minerals and resources you need to produce essential items, such as weapons, drones or prescription drugs. Trump and his team failed to understand this critical issue and have now provoked China into a trade war that the US cannot win.

Trump has been provoking China for several years. For example, Huawei was banned in the United States through an executive order issued by President Donald Trump on May 15, 2019, which led to the Department of Commerce adding Huawei to its Entity List, restricting U.S. companies from doing business with Huawei due to national security concerns. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) later voted unanimously to ban the sale of new Huawei devices and equipment in the U.S. to further secure communications networks.

More recently, in response to Trump’s tariffs, China stopped purchasing soybeans from US farmers and is now buying almost exclusively from Brazil. That has caused some major pain for US farmers, and Trump recently announced that was one of the issues he planned to discuss with Xi at the upcoming APEC summit. Looks like that won’t be happening.

China is now punching back with power. Arnaud Betrand, writing on his X account, lays it out in detail:

Well, that has enraged Trump. I find it fascinating that he fails to understand that his own past actions have provoked the Chinese to do this. Trump Truthed this today:

Donald Trump labors under the delusion that the US market is essential for China’s economic success. Looks like the Chinese disagree. I posted an image at the top of this article… It is an X-post by Zhao DaShuai 东北进修. Although she does not represent the government of XI JinPing, I suspect her sentiments reflect the attitude of most citizens of China. He writes:

We are simply sick and tired of the nonstop demonization of anything related to China by the US. This export ban of rare earth minerals is just the start. If the US does not correct its course, and stop interfering our legitimate rights for development, then we will engineer global economic collapse. Do you really think you can take China down, without us taking you down too? After that, we will let our weapons do the talking.

Okay America, you’ve been warned.

