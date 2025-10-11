Donald Trump and the citizens of the US are about to learn some very hard, costly lessons. If you’re going to get into a trade war with another country, you should be sure that you control or have access to all the critical minerals and resources you need to produce essential items, such as weapons, drones or prescription drugs. Trump and his team failed to understand this critical issue and have now provoked China into a trade war that the US cannot win.
Trump has been provoking China for several years. For example, Huawei was banned in the United States through an executive order issued by President Donald Trump on May 15, 2019, which led to the Department of Commerce adding Huawei to its Entity List, restricting U.S. companies from doing business with Huawei due to national security concerns. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) later voted unanimously to ban the sale of new Huawei devices and equipment in the U.S. to further secure communications networks.
More recently, in response to Trump’s tariffs, China stopped purchasing soybeans from US farmers and is now buying almost exclusively from Brazil. That has caused some major pain for US farmers, and Trump recently announced that was one of the issues he planned to discuss with Xi at the upcoming APEC summit. Looks like that won’t be happening.
China is now punching back with power. Arnaud Betrand, writing on his X account, lays it out in detail:
Well, that has enraged Trump. I find it fascinating that he fails to understand that his own past actions have provoked the Chinese to do this. Trump Truthed this today:
Donald Trump labors under the delusion that the US market is essential for China’s economic success. Looks like the Chinese disagree. I posted an image at the top of this article… It is an X-post by Zhao DaShuai 东北进修. Although she does not represent the government of XI JinPing, I suspect her sentiments reflect the attitude of most citizens of China. He writes:
We are simply sick and tired of the nonstop demonization of anything related to China by the US. This export ban of rare earth minerals is just the start. If the US does not correct its course, and stop interfering our legitimate rights for development, then we will engineer global economic collapse.
Do you really think you can take China down, without us taking you down too? After that, we will let our weapons do the talking.
Okay America, you’ve been warned.
I discussed Trump’s Gaza peace plan today with Nima and Colonel Lawrence Wilkerson:
Ray McGovern and I talked about Iran and the peace plan with Judge Napolitano today:
Frankly, it's about time the Chinese asserted their interests vis-a-vis the United States. And as usual, Trump thinks he's the wounded party. China doesn't need the US, but the US needs China. So Trump had better learn, and fast. Honestly, I can see Tulsi Gabbard shaking her head in her imposed silence.
Think of all the goods the US imports from China. The list is long. Tariffs get passed along to the US consumer, farmers, industries, and more. Watch our wallets and bank accounts shrink quickly. Much in our lives will cost noticeably more.
This president's threats, bluster, insults, deceptions, accusations, and monetary punishments--against China and other nations that trade with the US--will hurt the American people.
We are already hurting by billions of dollars sent to Israel and Ukraine~instead of using that money to take care of the US' own infrastructure.
We are already hurting by our farms' chickens being killed by the millions by government agencies--avian flu is the given reason every time. While I am on this...do you know about the privately-owned ostrich farm in British Columbia? Close to 400 birds--they can live for up to 70 yrs.--are under threat to be killed by a Canadian agency...'in case of bird flu'. The birds are NOT sick. This story from 2021 about the farm will tell you why the govt wants to kill the birds:
tps://www.vancouverisawesome.com/highlights/bc-ostrich-farm-developing-antibodies-that-could-put-an-end-to-coronavirus-4216550