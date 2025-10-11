Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ikester8's avatar
ikester8
8h

Frankly, it's about time the Chinese asserted their interests vis-a-vis the United States. And as usual, Trump thinks he's the wounded party. China doesn't need the US, but the US needs China. So Trump had better learn, and fast. Honestly, I can see Tulsi Gabbard shaking her head in her imposed silence.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
aDoozy's avatar
aDoozy
6h

Think of all the goods the US imports from China. The list is long. Tariffs get passed along to the US consumer, farmers, industries, and more. Watch our wallets and bank accounts shrink quickly. Much in our lives will cost noticeably more.

This president's threats, bluster, insults, deceptions, accusations, and monetary punishments--against China and other nations that trade with the US--will hurt the American people.

We are already hurting by billions of dollars sent to Israel and Ukraine~instead of using that money to take care of the US' own infrastructure.

We are already hurting by our farms' chickens being killed by the millions by government agencies--avian flu is the given reason every time. While I am on this...do you know about the privately-owned ostrich farm in British Columbia? Close to 400 birds--they can live for up to 70 yrs.--are under threat to be killed by a Canadian agency...'in case of bird flu'. The birds are NOT sick. This story from 2021 about the farm will tell you why the govt wants to kill the birds:

tps://www.vancouverisawesome.com/highlights/bc-ostrich-farm-developing-antibodies-that-could-put-an-end-to-coronavirus-4216550

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Larry C Johnson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture