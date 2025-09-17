I was hesitant to write this because I do not want to feed the prurient interest of the just curious. However, there is a lot of bad information and wild speculation being published and I want to present you with some video and photographic evidence that debunks one of these claims. I am particularly addressing the claim that Charlie Kirk was shot from behind. That is not true. The shot that killed Mr. Kirk came from the front, and I will prove that. In reaching these conclusions I consulted with one of my students who served as a Navy corpsman in combat and who also was a certified US Marine Corps sniper.

Let’s start with the shockwave of the bullet. A bullet moving through the air at a supersonic speed creates a shadow in the air as pictured in the photo at the top of this article. I am posting the full video of the examination of supersonic versus sub-sonic rounds, i.e., a supersonic round travels at a speed greater than 1,125 feet-per-second. The bullet that killed Charlie Kirk was a supersonic round.

I will post below the link to the video that I used to copy the still images that appear in this post (WARNING: The video is graphic and disturbing; I do not earn any money from people watching the video).

This is the image showing the moment before Charlie is shot. Note the lettering on the front of his t-shirt.

The next seven images represent a total elapsed time of 1 second, but a lot happened in that brief moment in time. In the next photo, Charlie’s head pitches forward slightly — down and to the left — as his t-shirt climbs upwards. This is the moment the shockwave and the bullet hit him. It is the compressed air from the shockwave that moves the t-shirt upwards, as you can see from the lettering. Punch yourself in the neck over the carotid artery and see which way your head moves if you want to verify that a strike to that part of the neck will result in the head moving forward.

The next image shows the t-shirt still moving upwards and Charlie’s head continuing to move down-and-to-the-left.

In the next image, the shockwave has passed and the t-shirt returns to normal. This image alone proves that the shot came from the front. A shot from behind would not have produced this movement in the t-shirt. Notice also that Charlie’s head is starting to move up. This image also disproves the claim made by some that the wound to Charlie’s throat was an exit wound. If it had been an exit wound, you would see a spray of blood moving away from Charlie in line with such a bullet. That did not happen.

In the next photo, you can see the start of the flow of blood from the entrance wound and, if you look closely at the left arm, the start of a muscular/neurological reaction to the bullet, which is striking on or near the cervical spinal cord. Even if the bullet did not hit the spinal cord directly, the shockwave from the bullet carries sufficient force to cause neurological impairment.

In the next moment, the blood flow increases and Charlie’s body begins to stiffen dramatically, as he starts moving to the left.

Charlie’s arms continue to move upwards, but in a stiff, unnatural motion.

In this final frame, the blood rushing from the shattered carotid artery is akin to a flash flood and Charlie’s body continues to move to the left.

If you want to see the video so that you can understand how quickly all of this happened, click here.

I also want to show you a video that demonstrates that it is not difficult to hide a Mauser rifle with a scope in you pants leg and move around. The man in the video places the rifle in his right pant leg and then proceeds to walk, including walking uphill to simulate climbing stairs.

If you are offended by this article, I apologize. But I think it is important that people have accurate information. Killing someone just because you do not like their words is a criminal, evil act. I think that principle applies to international affairs as well as to individuals.