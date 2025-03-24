Trump’s release of some of the JFK files is being downplayed by the usual suspects in the Deep State, but there are some genuine bombshells. One of those concerns the CIA’s Counter Intelligence Chief, James Jesus Angleton. It turns out that Angleton had a direct connection to Lee Harvey Oswald via Operation REDCAP.

Operation REDCAP was the code name of the CIA program that Angleton managed. This program recruited young military personnel and sent them to the Soviet Union as potential bait for Soviet intelligence. This program aimed to identify, recruit, and train individuals who could infiltrate the Soviet Union and gather intelligence. Lee Harvey Oswald was one of those recruited. Notwithstanding the Warren Commissions‘ whitewash of Oswald’s alleged defection to the Soviet Union in October 1959, he was in fact part of Operation REDCAP. This helps explain why he was not detained nor arrested when he returned to the United States in June 1962, despite having renounced his US citizenship while in Russia.

I will be interviewing Ryan Dawson soon, who has amassed a mountain of evidence that points to complicity between Israel, the CIA and organized crime in the assassination of John F. Kennedy. It is not a theory. Ryan has compiled compelling evidence to support his claim, which received a significant boost in the latest release of information by Donald Trump. The following document shows that James Jesus Angleton was engaged with the Government of Israel.

Other documents show that Angleton was helping Israel acquire a nuclear weapon, in contradiction to President Kennedy’s policy:

The newly released unredacted Kennedy dossier reveals that CIA counterintelligence chief James Angleton secretly helped Israel obtain nuclear weapons against Kennedy’s wishes. The documents confirm that nuclear technology and plutonium were transferred through intermediaries, and Angleton admitted to meetings with Israeli officials. He warned of the need for secrecy, fearing the consequences if the truth became public.

This new information helps undermine the Warren Commission claim that Lee Harvey Oswald was the lone shooter. In fact, when you review other evidence, it is doubtful that Oswald fired the fatal shot that killed Kennedy.

And I want to close out this piece by looking at that evidence. A number of seemingly legitimate researchers into the Kennedy assassination claim that the fatal shot came from the front and blew out the back of the President’s head. That is not true. The fatal shot came from behind Kennedy, but was not fired by Oswald. How do I know? The angle of the bullet that blew out the front right temple of Kennedy could not have come from Oswald’s perch in the Texas School Depository.

Here is the picture from the autopsy of Kennedy’s head wound. You can clearly see that the flap of skull and skin is opened like a car door on the right side of a passenger vehicle. That was the exit wound, not an entrance wound.

Here is a high-resolution copy of the Zapruder film. I have slowed it down to .25 seconds. Watch carefully and you will see Kennedy’s head move forward slightly when he is struck with the fatal shot and then, as a result of the blood and brain matter spraying out, it moves his head violently backwards.

Here are the still photos of this shooting sequence:

In the next frame you can see the pink mist of blood starting to spray forward:

In the next frame you can see more blood spraying forward as his head continues to move forward:

The next frame shows his head starting to move backwards. The blood and brain matter spilling from his head creates a jet propulsion that propels his head backwards:

The subsequent frame shows the violent movement of the head to the rear and you can see the flap of skin/bone from his right temple protruding forward:

The last frame — remember, these five frames cover one-second in terms of time — shows the Presidents head starting to recoil against the back of his seat.

There was another shooter. If the bullet that hit Kennedy in the head was a full-metal-jacket round, then, by virtue of the angle from Oswald’s perch, it should have hit Governor Connally, who was seated in front of Kennedy.

Okay. Fire away. That is how I assess the fatal shot. What do you think?