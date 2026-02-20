Son of the New American Revolution

Thank God for Larry Johnson, Scott Ritter, and Alastair Crooke!

Monday Feb 16/26 Judging Freedom: "Alistair Crooke: Why Witkoff's Russian Negotiations Are Falling (part two). First section of podcast was very informative about Iranian advantages:

1. @1:48 multi large transport planes have arrived in Iran UNSEEN. How?

2. Iran now on Invisible Data Eco System since June 2025 war.

3. @2:50 Iran switched from US GPS which jammed Iran launches.

4. @2:56 Iran now uses China's BEIDOU long range surveillance radar. YLC8B.

5. @3:30 BeiDou can DETECT STEALTH FIGHTERS up to 700KM.

6. China gave Iran access to their military grade encryption data link. Specialized, secure, and jam-resistant communication systems.

7. Radar connects to data link.

8. @3:57 Chinese satellites can then provide TARGETS to 1 meter.

9. @5:47 CN Intelligence ship sitting in Sea of Oman NOW does submerged imaging to detect US/ISR submarines.

10. @6:53 Intelligence ship links via BeiDou: Ship to satellite > to radar system > to a precision launch.

11. A COMPLETE UNJAMMABLE DATA SYSTEM that detects US stealth fighters 700 km away which gives Iran time to launch its retaliation.

12. Was proven in Pakistan - India war.

