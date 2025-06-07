A healthy disagreement can be educational and can encourage people to think about an issue in a different way. My friend and colleague, Ray McGovern, has a different analytical take than me on the current status of relations between Russia and the United States in the wake of last weekend’s terrorist attacks on the bridges and airfields in Russia. You can read Ray’s piece at Consortium News… Putin Would Not Rise to the Bait. The big takeway in our disagreement, at least for me, is not the substance of our respective arguments, but our ability to disagree respectfully with one another and maintain a friendship. I think Ray and I could teach Donald Trump and Elon Musk the right way to deal with a difference of opinions. And yes, I am saying that Ray and I — two paupers compared to those two billionaires — are morally and intellectually superior in addressing a thorny issue.

My assessment of Russia’s approach to Donald Trump in the aftermath of last weekend’s attacks is based in part on what I have heard from friends who live in Russia and, vicariously, through what Pepe Escobar has heard. In my opinion, Russia’s strong reaction to the Ukrainian attacks — starting with the bombing of the two bridges, continuing with the drone attacks on Sunday and ending with the failed attack on the Kerch bridge — was ignited by the targeting of Russia’s strategic bombers. Although neither Putin nor any of his spokesman specifically addressed this issue in their subsequent comments to the public and the press, I believe that embarrassment, rather than lack of concern, accounted for their reluctance to comment on the matter.

If we focus only on the bombing of the two bridges and the lethal damage done to the train traveling thru Bryansk, these were relatively insignificant terrorist attacks compared to what happened in March 2024 at Crocus City Hall or in October 2022 on the Kerch bridge. In addition, there have been at least three assassinations of senior Russian generals and the murder of civilians, such as Alexander Dugin’s daughter. In the aftermath of each of those terrorist incidents, Putin and his team did not react with the controlled fury that they are now exhibiting. That is why I believe the drone attacks on Russia’s strategic bombers, even though most of the drones failed to do the level of damage claimed by Ukraine, touched a nerve with both the Russian leaders and the Russian public.

Regardless of what Ray or I think, Vladimir Putin and his national security team are going to do what they perceive as the best way to protect the Russian people and defeat the Ukrainian threat.

I discussed this issue at length today with Nima and with the Judge and Ray: