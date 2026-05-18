Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

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Gerry Lykins's avatar
Gerry Lykins
13h

Heartfelt condolences, Larry! You have been already for quite some time working to inform, educate and help change the tragic state of almost constant wars our country has been engaged in. That is so needed ongoing if it is to influence our future.

All of us, myself included, must also be more supportive of our Veterans.

Thank you for your constant dedicated hard work on behalf of our beleaguered nation.

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Peter Taylor's avatar
Peter Taylor
12h

I am so sorry to learn of the death of your compatriot, someone with whom you clearly had an affinity, together the greatest bond men van have one toward the other….mutual respect.

Sadder still and what hit me the hardest was the following disclosure ….

“Since 2001, the United States has lost more than 140,000 veterans to suicide — more than the total American combat deaths in every war since Vietnam combined. Between 6,000 and 6,700 veterans have died by suicide every single year since the War on Terror began, and the VA’s most recent annual report documents an average of 17.6 veteran deaths by suicide every day.”

Such is a blight, a stain on every politician in the United States, irrespective the party they cling unto… it is a stain on the constituents who mindlessly re-elect into office known warmongers, aficionados, those with a penchant for fostering ever more death, destruction, injury, sanctions, blockades and other acts of war perpetuated the U.S.

This political class includes all we know affiliated Epstein, to that bastard State Construct, Isteal/ Israel, and who have with glee and greed taken funding from AIPAC, what grates even more is that many American voters are to timid, gutless in calling out and letting it be known that’s it’s not OK to vote for appropriations that enable these acts, most illegal under international law, that breach human rights and the laws of humanity, the rules of war, that enabled agencies like the CIA, USAID, State Dept and Treasury to initiate acts that we know since WW2 has taken more than 38millions civilian lives, this whilst loudly whoop whooping, USA’ing and championing democracy and liberal freedoms… go figure, not for anyone else it seems…

Thus to U.S electors I say shame, shame on you all who aided and abetted, enabled such behaviour resulting deployment, coupled nearly always with truly unlawful foreign policy that has resulted in those that have served, your men and woman, putting their lives, together theirs, their families mental, emotional and financial well being on the line as they are shipped out to fight for the latest Wall Street, Bankers, Financiers, Corporates getting themselves off and they’re latest collective wet dream of greed, avarice, more enrichment, in what continues to be a policy going back to the 1800’s and the first foreign escapade when the U.S government was lobbied by the Dole Brothers to go into Hawaii, dethrone the ruling monarch and to enable the Dole Brothers to take control of sugar cane and other agricultural production, this was followed by an excursion into the Philippines and hasn’t stopped since…and all for a handful of dollars donated to the Party, Presidential, Senatorial and Congressional campaign… talk about selling cheaply the nations greatest treasure, the lives and blood, the well being of your service members…. Shameful.

Many American men and woman who have served, believe they are doing so altruistically, selflessly giving of their all to advance the lies and falsehoods the political swine always espouse, FREEDOM, DEMOCRACY 😂😂😂 and anything else that these these liars believe they can get away with bullshitting the populace about to justify and that necessitates the latest iteration and act of gratuitous and wanton violence perpetrated the U.S, once having woken up to the facts of what their service actually was about undoubtedly and on the face of it, predicated Larry’s essay, read, these servicemen and woman with the true realisation of the consequences of their actions, coupled the fact they realise they were lied unto, grappling as many likely do the fact they survived while others clearly beloved did not, commensurate with what they’ve actually done, the impact of the policy their government used them to implement, forcing them to confront their role played are finding that’s the only solution to deal with the demons they are compelled to confront.. resulting in this terrible statistic and reality.

The most terrifying reality is that there seems no end in sight, certainly not predicate the insane statements BIC, bloviator in chief, Trump, as he has bullied, threatened his way around the planet since the beginning of his administration, whilst an ever more terrifying statistic is that since 1776, the United States has only known 19 years of its military not being engaged in a kinetic conflagration of any kind.. and yet it’s the Chinese, Russians, Iranians, North Koreans who are the enemy, the boogie man, the security threat, fact is it’s America the world sees and holds as the greatest terrorist, threat to peace, warmongers… a fact I believe many of your service men and woman are realising and which sadly result in outcomes such as portrayed by this essay from Larry… a real indictment on the nation… and Americans wonder why they are being despised, vilified, hated around the globe.. clueless, it ain’t rocket science nd no PhD or Masters is needed to work, figure it out.. just saying

Kia Kaha (Stay strong) From New Zealand

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