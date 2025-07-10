Although Donald Trump and Pam Bondi insist that there is no Epstein Client List… there is a list and it is reproduced above with the permission of its author, Ryan Dawson. Ryan compiled the list the old-fashioned way… he combed through court transcripts and charging documents. He only put names on the list if the victims of Epstein’s pedophilia enterprise identified or named a particular individual. As you peruse the list you will notice that there are some very wealthy, powerful individuals named. Not one of them has brought a libel or slander legal action against Ryan. If he was posting false material, he would have been a certain target of lawsuits.

Here is a short video where Ryan explains his process:

So why has Donald Trump broken his promise to publish the list? I think there are two reasons — neither mutually exclusive. First, Donald Trump probably paid no attention to Ryan’s work and was never familiar with the list. Once he signed the Executive Order to publish the Epstein file, he was then briefed on the actual names and realized that many of them are major donors to his campaign, e.g., Jamie Dimon, Robert Kraft. While there are several names on that list who are confirmed anti-Trumpers, there are others who are friends.

Second, and in my opinion a more important consideration, is that the full Epstein file would expose a foreign intelligence blackmail operation that implicates the Mossad and the CIA. Alexander Acosta, the former Secretary of Labor for Donald Trump, said he was told that Jeffrey Epstein had ties to intelligence. During the controversy surrounding his handling of Epstein’s 2008 plea deal as a U.S. attorney, Acosta reportedly told Trump administration officials that he had been informed Epstein “belonged to intelligence,” and that this was a reason for the unusually lenient plea agreement. It would not surprise me that Bibi Netanyahu asked Trump to pull the plug on releasing the material. Did Trump get something in return from Bibi, such as agreeing to a ceasefire? We will find out in the coming days.

While Trump may think he can smooth this over with his MAGA base, I think he has done serious damage to his Presidency by embracing the lie that, “there is no list.”

Ryan hosted a video podcast from his home in South Korea with me tonight (i.e., Wednesday Eastern time) and we took turns interviewing each other. We started off with the Epstein matter:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/w5UPY3fn5rfs