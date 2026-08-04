Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
EagleHorse5's avatar
EagleHorse5
7h

😀Big Thanks😃

Reply
Share
David 1260's avatar
David 1260
7h

This begs the question: Are the procurement people at the Pentagon as completely incompetent as this article demonstrates? It was obvious to me that the U.S. needed domestic production of rare earths 15 years ago.

Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Larry C Johnson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture