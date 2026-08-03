Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

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aDoozy's avatar
aDoozy
4h

Perhaps Netanyahu's realization that Israel's two refineries, plus other vital plants, would be targeted (first?) by Iran if the US conducts a massive infrastructure strike on Iran, caused him to tell Trump to back-off. But I am thinking it is just for now. Israel won't toss its conquest goal aside. Perhaps a surprise attack will occur.

Lord help.

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EagleHorse5's avatar
EagleHorse5
4h

😀Big Thanks😃

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