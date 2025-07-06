Sometimes we are captive to our own cultural prejudices and assume that the rest of the world understands or perceives an issue in the same way we do. I started thinking about this after my conversation on Friday with Jyotishman… I realized that I had assumed that most people are familiar with the eschatological beliefs of Jews, and Christians, which is the foundation of Zionism. The truth of the matter is otherwise… The majority of the world’s population don’t have a clue about how the current support for Israel in the United States rests on a foundation of religious beliefs about the end of the world and the return of the Messiah.

Let’s start with some facts (courtesy of Perplexity AI):

About 59% of the world’s population lives in Asia, including India. As of 2025, approximately 35.4% of the world’s population lives in China and India combined. Specifically, about 17.5% live in China and 17.9% live in India. About 2.3% of India’s population is Christian, while the Jewish population is extremely small—less than 0.01%. Christians make up about 2–5% of China’s population, while Jews represent less than 0.01%.

While I am sure that university educated people in Asia have some superficial familiarity with Jewish/Christian eschatology, most are not steeped in the details and do not understand how emotionally charged the issue is if someone, me in this case, dares to challenge the narrative that the Jews are God’s chosen people and have a divine right to inhabit the portion of the Levant known as Israel, Gaza and the West Bank.

Here are just two examples of comments made in response to my chat with Jyotishman:

While the CREATOR did Choose for HIMSELF a Covenant People, HE also embraces all People who take hold of HIS Covenant (Isaiah 56:6-8). Moreover, it is impossible for these Ashkenazi Europeans to be of the seed of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob. GOD called Abraham from out of “Ur of the CHALDEES” a place where once Black People lived. Therefore, these so-called White Jews are IMPOSTORS! Do the research! Johnson, just like “Zionist Christians,” are [sic] not interested in the truth: “IF ONLY YOU FULLY OBEY THE LORD YOUR GOD and are careful to follow all these commands I am giving you today. For the Lord your God will bless you as he has promised, and you will lend to many nations but will borrow from none. You will rule over many nations but none will rule over you.” Deuteronomy 15:5 No Matter, Larry Johnson, as well as Satanic Zionist Jews, will continue to lie about the Word of God, because it suits them to do so……the time is short.

Most Christians and religious Jews accept the Old Testament/Torah as the divine word of God, even though it was written by Jewish scholars in the 6th Century BCE. I don’t. Turning to Perplexity AI again, I asked: When was the Torah written:

The Torah—the foundational text of Judaism, comprising the first five books of the Hebrew Bible (Genesis, Exodus, Leviticus, Numbers, Deuteronomy)—was written over a long period, and its exact date of composition is a subject of both religious tradition and scholarly debate.

Traditional Jewish View

• Traditional belief: The Torah was written by Moses around the 13th century BCE (approximately 1200–1300 BCE), during the Israelites’ journey from Egypt to the Promised Land.

Scholarly (Academic) View

• Modern scholarship: Most historians and biblical scholars believe the Torah was composed and compiled over several centuries.

• Estimated timeline:

• Earliest sources: Some material may date back to the 10th–9th centuries BCE.

• Main composition and compilation: Most scholars suggest the Torah reached its near-final form between the 7th and 5th centuries BCE (c. 700–400 BCE), during and after the Babylonian Exile.

• Final editing: The text was likely finalized in the 5th century BCE.

This was a book compiled by Jewish scholars primarily during their captivity in Babylon, under the rule of King Nebuchadnezzar II. It is a story told initially, drawing on oral traditions, by Jewish scholars who assembled a narrative that put Judaism at the center of their religious world.

While Jewish longing for a return to Zion (Jerusalem and the Land of Israel) has existed for centuries, modern Zionism arose in Europe in response to rising antisemitism and nationalist movements. The movement was most notably organized by Theodor Herzl, an Austro-Hungarian journalist and political activist. Here’s the irony… Theodor Herzl was not a religious Jew in the traditional sense. He was born into a secular, assimilated Jewish family in Budapest and later lived in Vienna. Herzl’s upbringing and personal beliefs were shaped by the secular, intellectual culture of 19th-century Central Europe. So here is a guy who does not believe that the promises contained in the Torah were written by Moses as dictated to him by a divine being.

I have deliberately declined to discuss the Islamic eschatology, because that opens a whole new can of worms. I will simply note that religious Muslims deeply revere Jerusalem and the Holy Land for their association with the Prophet Muhammad’s Night Journey, their mention as a blessed land in the Qur’an, and their connection to many prophets. The Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem is the third holiest site in Islam, and the city holds great spiritual, historical, and religious significance for Muslims worldwide.

I am not suggesting that other factors, such as the control of oil resources in the region and historical grievances, play no role in the genocidal war being waged against the Palestinian people. However, the religious foundations of this struggle should not be ignored.

Here’s another twist. Tel Aviv University linguist, Paul Wexler, has written two books that offer an alternative narrative: i.e., The Non-Jewish Origins of the Sephardic Jews and The Ashkenazic Jews: A Slavo-Turkic People in Search of a Jewish Identity.

Using linguistic analysis, Wexler concludes that neither of the main branches of modern Judaism can claim they are the descendants from the Jewish tribes of biblical times. Rather, they descend from disparate populations that converted during a vigorous proselytizing campaign traditional Judaism undertook around the Mediterranean to counter the rise of Christianity. That sort of worked for a while until Islam swamped them both across MENA and, finally, even Spain.

Of the Ashkenazim, who make up the vast bulk of today’s Jewry, and led the Jewish takeover of Palestine he writes:

“… contemporary Judaism is best defined not as the continuation of the Judaism which served as an antecedent of Christianity and Islam, but as a newly Judaized variant of European (mainly Slavic) paganism and Christianity…most of the features of Old Palestinian Judaism and Semitic Hebrew to be found in Ashkenazic ‘Judaism’ and Medieval Ashkenazic/Modern Israeli ‘Hebrew’ were latter borrowings rather than original inheritance.”

Martin Cohen (Jewish Institute of Religion, NYC) wrote in the American Historical Review (Feb. 1999):

“Wexler’s insights…may possibly startle some readers but in my opinion, they are soundly and irrefutably presented”.

The upshot of Wexler’s and others’ work, including reams of genetic studies, is that there was no Diaspora. The Jews of Palestine, for the most part, stayed where they were, mixing with others as empires rose and fell and eventually converted to Islam. Today’s Palestinians may be the best candidate population of any size to claim an ethnic heritage from the biblical Israelites.

Don’t get mad at me for suggesting that the narrative spun among the Christian West about the righteousness of the Zionist cause may be a fraud. Just putting it out there for you to discuss. Let the battle begin.