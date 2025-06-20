Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

Many of the Collective West's public masses will be told that 'villain Iran purposely bombed a big, beautiful hospital in victim Israel.' A video will accompany the report, showing a big gray cloud on one side of the hospital, with wails of shock from unseen Israelites off-camera.

These public masses have not been told by their mainstream media that Israel has been ruthlessly, purposely bombing hospitals and medical sites in Gaza for years.

Just as Larry wrote.

