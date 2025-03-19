Son of the New American Revolution
Putin Gives Trump a Meaningless Concession, But Sticks to June 2024 Position
The much anticipated phone conversation between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin took place on Tuesday, as expected.
19 mins ago
•
Larry C Johnson
7
Beware the Ides of March — Are Trump and Netanyahu, Acting in Tandem, Committing Political Suicide?
“Beware the Ides of March” is a famous warning from William Shakespeare’s play Julius Caesar. This day, March 15, marked the midpoint of the month and…
Mar 18
•
Larry C Johnson
98
2
Is the Trump Administration Using Yemen as an Excuse to Attack Iran?
First, a note about the new author at sonar21.com.
Mar 17
•
Larry C Johnson
103
5
Trump’s Bombast Towards Yemen and Iran Could Sink his Presidency
Many people who cast their vote for Donald Trump did so in the hope that he would fulfill his promise and not embroil America in a needless war.
Mar 16
•
Larry C Johnson
129
1
Friday Video Tsunami
Today was a busy day with podcasts.
Mar 15
•
Larry C Johnson
56
1
Regarding a Ceasefire, Putin says it is About “Nuance”
I am not a Russian speaker, but my friend, Andrei Martyanov is.
Mar 14
•
Larry C Johnson
133
1
A Conversation with Foreign Minister Lavrov
What an honor.
Mar 13
•
Larry C Johnson
22
Hyping Drone Attacks in Moscow
I just took off from Domodedovo Airport, which is southeast of downtown Moscow.
Mar 11
•
Larry C Johnson
17
3
Nyet Means Nyet
I had an amazing day.
Mar 10
•
Larry C Johnson
91
1
What Trump Needs to Know About Russia
Okay.
Mar 9
•
Larry C Johnson
15
3
Trump's Empty Threats to Pressure Russia Falling on Deaf Ears
This will be short and simple — Donald Trump’s reported threat to expand sanctions on Russia if it does not halt attacks on Ukraine is empty and…
Mar 7
•
Larry C Johnson
18
More Empty Threats from Donald Trump?
Trump’s act is starting to wear thin.
Mar 6
•
Larry C Johnson
17
3
