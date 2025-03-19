Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

Putin Gives Trump a Meaningless Concession, But Sticks to June 2024 Position
The much anticipated phone conversation between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin took place on Tuesday, as expected.
  
Larry C Johnson
Beware the Ides of March — Are Trump and Netanyahu, Acting in Tandem, Committing Political Suicide?
“Beware the Ides of March” is a famous warning from William Shakespeare’s play Julius Caesar. This day, March 15, marked the midpoint of the month and…
  
Larry C Johnson
2
Is the Trump Administration Using Yemen as an Excuse to Attack Iran?
First, a note about the new author at sonar21.com.
  
Larry C Johnson
5
Trump’s Bombast Towards Yemen and Iran Could Sink his Presidency
Many people who cast their vote for Donald Trump did so in the hope that he would fulfill his promise and not embroil America in a needless war.
  
Larry C Johnson
1
Friday Video Tsunami
Today was a busy day with podcasts.
  
Larry C Johnson
1
Regarding a Ceasefire, Putin says it is About “Nuance”
I am not a Russian speaker, but my friend, Andrei Martyanov is.
  
Larry C Johnson
1
A Conversation with Foreign Minister Lavrov
What an honor.
  
Larry C Johnson
Hyping Drone Attacks in Moscow
I just took off from Domodedovo Airport, which is southeast of downtown Moscow.
  
Larry C Johnson
3
Nyet Means Nyet
I had an amazing day.
  
Larry C Johnson
1
What Trump Needs to Know About Russia
Okay.
  
Larry C Johnson
3
Trump's Empty Threats to Pressure Russia Falling on Deaf Ears
This will be short and simple — Donald Trump’s reported threat to expand sanctions on Russia if it does not halt attacks on Ukraine is empty and…
  
Larry C Johnson
More Empty Threats from Donald Trump?
Trump’s act is starting to wear thin.
  
Larry C Johnson
3
